Tejasswi Prakash Knows What To Do If Beau Karan Kundrra Unfollows Her On Social Media; Pic

What are names that come to your mind when somebody speaks of the cutest television couple? Well, we are sure it is none other than Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. Ever since the two actors turned lovebirds, they have become everyone’s favourite. They are often spotted together, drop love-filled pictures on social media and whatnot! There is a reason why TejRan is everyone’s favourite.

On Wednesday, Tejasswi Prakash took to her official Instagram stories and dropped an aww-dorable picture with her beau Karan Kundrra. In the click, the Naagin actress can be seen climbing on Karan as he hides his face with his hand. The two are seen posing in their casual attires. While Tejasswi wore a floral nightdress, Karan sported a black t-shirt and grey sports. In the caption, Tejasswi talked about how she’ll climb on Karan if he unfollows her on social media.

Recently, Tejasswi Prakash also shared a series of pictures in which she was seen posing with Karan Kundrra. In the first picture, the couple was seen looking into a mirror as Karan stood behind his ladylove. In another click, Karan was seen holding Tejasswi close to him as he kissed her forehead. “Hello Mr. Smith," Tejasswi wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. Recently, the reports of her Bollywood debut also made headlines. Reportedly, Tejasswi Prakash will be soon seen on the big screen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. A source close to the development told Hindustan Times that the Tejasswi has already auditioned for the role and is most likely to be finalised. Apart from this, the actress is also in talks for the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra was recently seen as the jailor of Kangana Ranaut’s controversial reality show Lock Upp. He is currently the host of Dance Deewane Juniors.

