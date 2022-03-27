Tejasswi Prakash Laughs After Paps Call Her 'Bhabhi', Fans Go ROFL

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most loved actress. Her role as Pratha in the popular show Naagin is being widely loved by the audience. Amid all this, another reason for which Bigg Boss 15 winner often makes headline is her relationship with Karan Kundrra.

While fans are eager to know when will Karan and Tejasswi tie the knot, paparazzi have already started calling her ‘bhabhi’. Recently, Tejasswi was spotted by paps as she stepped out of her vanity after finishing shoot for Naagin 6. As the paparazzi surrounded her for pictures and videos, Tejasswi noticed that they have been calling her ‘bhabhi’. The actress blushed and laughed at it.

However, Tejasswi’s reaction has really impressed fans. One of the social media users pointed out how the actress did not mind being addressed as ‘bhabhi’ and wrote, “The point is she didn’t mind paps calling her bhabi."

Watch the video here:

Tejasswi also talked about Karan Kundrra’s Lock Upp and said, “Lock Upp toh number one hai hi (Lock Upp is on number one)." Apart from this, Teja was asked about her experience of shooting with Rashami Desai, when she mentioned that it was very good.

Recently, the Karan and Tejasswi’s roka rumours recently made headlines. It all had started after Karan was spotted leaving Tejasswi’s house with a tilak on his forehead. However, it was later revealed that the two families had gathered only to celebrate Karan’s parents’ wedding marriage anniversary.

While fans are eagerly waiting for the two actors to tie the knot, Karan too talked about their marriage plans in a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan. On being asked if they are planning to tie the knot this year, Karan said, “I was ready from inside (Bigg Boss 15 house)." Karan went on to say that he is currently dating Tejasswi and that ‘yes’, they want to marry eventually.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6 along with her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Simba Nagpal. On the other hand, Karan has joined Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp as a jailer. Recently, they also featured together in a music video titled Rula Deti Hai.

