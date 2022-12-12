Home » News » Movies » Tejasswi Prakash Looks Breathtakingly Gorgeous In Latest Pics As She Poses In Co-Ord Set

Tejasswi Prakash Looks Breathtakingly Gorgeous In Latest Pics As She Poses In Co-Ord Set

Tejasswi Prakash often drops pictures on social media and never fails to leave impress everyone with her gorgeous looks.

Last Updated: December 12, 2022, 21:41 IST

Tejasswi Prakash impresses fans with her latest photoshoot. (Photos: Instagram)
Ever since Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 15, she has become everyone’s favourite. Apart from her acting skills, Tejasswi is also known for her fashion game. She often drops pictures on social media and never fails to leave impress everyone with her gorgeous looks. Once again, the actress is setting fire on social media with her latest photoshoot.

On Monday, Tejasswi Prakash took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures in which she was seen posing in an off-white co-ord set. She kept her hair messy, opted for no accessories and wore black sneakers to look dapper. She captioned her pictures with a motivating caption that read, “Smiling is the best reaction to all situations, Silence is the best answer to all questions."

Soon after the pictures were shared, fans and followers flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emojis. While one of the social media users called her ‘bold and beautiful’, another person shared, “Missed your smile so much". “Your work speaks for itself - you don’t have to say a thing!" a third comment read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin 6 which also stars her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestants Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal in the lead. Besides this, it was recently reported that lovebirds Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra are likely to mark their Bollywood debut together. A report by Telly Chakkar claimed that the duo will soon be sharing the screen together for director Mukesh Chhabra’s next movie. “There have been talks that the two are going to star in a movie together. Mukesh Chhabra has been wanting to collaborate with the two for a long time and the fans might get the good news soon," a source cited by the entertainment portal said. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

first published: December 12, 2022, 21:41 IST
last updated: December 12, 2022, 21:41 IST
