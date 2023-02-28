Tejasswi Prakash is one of the well-known actresses in the television industry. She became a household name after she participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 along with Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhatt, and many more. After a journey full of ups and downs, she emerged as the winner of the show. Known for playing the character of Ragini in the famous Colors TV show Swaragini from 2015 to 2016, Tejasswi is also quite active on her social media handles and keeps updating her fans with her posts and stunning pictures. Recently, the actress was spotted in the city dressed in a stunning green mini dress, and needless to say, the actress looked drop dead gorgeous in the styish attire.

Im a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzo, Viral Bhayani, Tejasswi is seen posing for the shutterbugs in the glamorous dress. The actress had her shiny tresses open. With minimal make up on, Tejasswi rounded off her look with a pair of nude heels. The actress had all eyes on her as she made her starry presence felt. Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the pics were shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on their favourite actress, by dropping heart and fire emoticons. Several fans commented, “Uffff," as they got mesmerised by the actress’ looks.

Speaking of her careee, Tejasswi with the Colors TV show Sanskaar Dharohar Apnon Ki 2013. She gained much popularity with her character of Ragini in the Colors tv show Swaragini along with Helly Shah, Varun Kapoor, and Namish Taneja in the lead roles, and became a household name.She then appeared in Pehredar Piya ke in 2017 but it went off air as the viewers raised objections regarding the story of the show.This show was again telecasted later with a new title Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and with a new story opposite Rohit Suchanti.

She then went on to play Uruvi Karn in Karn Sangini on Star Plus.Prakash again came into the limelight when she participated in popular TV reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 in 2020 and Bigg Boss 15 in 2021 where she became the winner.

Currently, she is playing the female protagonist Pratha Gujral in Naagin 6 opposite Simba Nagpal. After the show took the leap, she played the double role of a mother as well as a daughter in the show.

Speaking of her relationship, Tejasswi is dating actor Karan Kundrra, with whom she participated in Bogg Boss 15. They first met each other on Ladies vs Gentlemen and then went on to participate in Bigg Boss 15, where she became the winner and Kundra was the second runner-up. They have received a lot of love from the fans because of their loving relationship.

