Home » News » Movies » Tejasswi Prakash Looks Hotness Overloaded In Latest Pics; Fans Wait For Karan Kundrra's Comment

Tejasswi Prakash Looks Hotness Overloaded In Latest Pics; Fans Wait For Karan Kundrra's Comment

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: July 26, 2022, 17:30 IST

Mumbai, India

Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6 (Photo: Instagram)
Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6 (Photo: Instagram)

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash is setting fire on social media with her latest pictures and you must not miss these.

Advertisement

Tejasswi Prakash never fails to impress us all with her jaw-dropping pictures. The actress’ social media handle is a treat for her fans wherein she often shares gorgeous pictures. On Tuesday too, the Naagin 6 fame took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in which she was seen donning an all-black leather look. Tejasswi wore black leather crop-top and paired it with matching pants. She opted for a denim jacket to complete her look. It should also be noted that Tejasswi kept her look sans accessories and applied minimal make-up.

“You’re one microscopic cog in his catastrophic plan…Designed and directed by his red right hand," she wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

Needless to say, the pictures have left Tejasswi Prakash’s fans completely impressed. The comment section of her post is flooded with fire and heart emojis. While one of the fans wrote, “I can’t off my eyes from you", another person called her ‘Gorgeous and beautiful’. Among others, one of the social media user also wondered why Karan Kundrra has not commented on Tejasswi’s pictures yet. “Waiting for karan sir comment," the comment read.

RELATED NEWS

Tejasswi Prakash has become everyone’s favourite ever since she emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 15 (Photo: Instagram)

Advertisement

The actress is currently seen in Naagin 6 and often drops her gorgeous pictures on social media too (Photo: Instagram)

Once again, Tejasswi Prakash is setting fire on social media with her too-hot-to-handle pictures (Photo: Instagram)

In these pictures, Tejasswi Prakash can be seen posing in an all-black leather attire (Photo: Instagram)

Tejasswi Prakash teamed up her outfit with denim jacket and looked absolutely stunning (Photo: Instagram)

Needless to say, Tejasswi Prakash’s pictures have left fans completely impressed (Photo: Instagram)

The comment section of Tejasswi Prakash’s post is flooded with fire and heart emojis (Photo: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Tejasswi often make headlines for her romantic relationship with hewr beau Karan Kundrra. Recently, Bigg Boss 15 winner opened up her first date with Karan Kundrra and revealed that it was impromptu. “It was the first time we were out for dinner. Just the two of us. The night was a lot more about conversation, about a lot of things that he didn’t know about me, I didn’t know about him. That was a very special night, it was a very, very special night," she told Pinkvilla.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: July 26, 2022, 17:14 IST
last updated: July 26, 2022, 17:30 IST