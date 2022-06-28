Tejasswi Prakash Loves Momos and Karan Kundrra's Latest Video Proves It; Watch

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are the cutest television couples and there is no doubt about it. Despite their bust shoot schedule, the two find time for each other. They often drop love-filled pictures and videos on social media, sharing with fans a glimpse of their behind-the-camera life. On Tuesday, Karan took to his Instagram stories and shared a video featuring his mother and ladylove Tejasswi Prakash.

In the video, the three can be seen sitting inside a car as Tejasswi enjoys a plate of momos. Both Karan and Tejasswi cannot stop crying due to the number of chilies in the momos. “Mummy I cannot stop crying. Who will not cry if they have a girlfriend like her," Karan can be heard saying in the video. Tejasswi then tries to recall if she was wearing the same clothes last time Karan posted a video of hers eating momos. Later in the video, Karan joked about how much Tejasswi eats and added that it was her third plate of momos. However, Teja corrected him saying it was her second plate.

Advertisement

Clearly, Tejasswi Prakash loves momos. Earlier this year, Karan dropped another video that featured Naagin 6 actress and his father. In the clip, the three were seen sitting inside a car as Tejasswi enjoyed a plate of momos. Noticing water in her eyes, Karan asked her to stop eating. However, Tejasswi refused and added that the momos are too tasty. “Aasu aa gaye tere, dekhna khana bandh nahi kar rahi, aasu aa gaye (You are crying. Why are you not stop eating this. You are crying)," Karan said in that old video.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met inside Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love with each other. On the work front, Karan Kundrra is currently seen as the host of Dance Deewane Juniors. Recently, he also featured in a music video titled Bechari along with Divya Agarwal. On the other hand, Tejasswi is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 along with Simba Nagpal. Recently, the reports of the actress being approached for Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa also made headlines. However, there is no official announcement to it so far.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.