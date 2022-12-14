Tejasswi Prakash Maintains Her Calm As Paps Cause Chaos To Click Her Pics In a Bold Black Outfit; Watch

Tejasswi Prakash enjoys a massive fan following and is widely loved by all. She is often followed and snapped by the paparazzi. However, a video of the Naagin 6 actress has now surfaced online which has left her fans upset. On Tuesday night, Tejasswi graced an event in Mumbai. She was seen sporting a bold black outfit and looked absolutely stunning.

As soon as Tejasswi reached the venue, she was surrounded by the paparazzi which caused great chaos. In the viral clip, paps can be seen arguing with each other in order to take Tejasswi’s pictures. While the Bigg Boss 15 winner maintained her calm, her team asked paps ‘dhakka mukki nahi’. However, paps failed to listen to anyone and the chaos continued.

Soon after the video was shared online, several of Tejasswi’s fans reacted to it and expressed disappointment with paps’ behaviour. “They should learn how to behave with people," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user shared, “Love how our girl is maintaining her calm…If #TejasswiPrakash is giving u respect, learn to give that respect back..this behavior is not acceptable." “This is not the first time it happened with her. She is being polite but paps can’t take advantage of that. Please learn to maintain the gap…The way she respects your work, try to show some respect in return," a third comment read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin 6 which also stars her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestants Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal in the lead. Besides this, it was recently reported that lovebirds Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra are likely to mark their Bollywood debut together. A report by Telly Chakkar claimed that the duo will soon be sharing the screen together for director Mukesh Chhabra’s next movie. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

