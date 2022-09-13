Tejasswi Prakash Recalls Being Body Shamed In School: 'People Used To Call Me a Hanger'

From Sonam Kapoor to Chhavi Mittal, several celebrities have opened up about being body shamed in the past. Recent on the list is Bigg Boss 15 winner and Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash. In a recent interview, the actress recalled being body-shamed in school because she was ‘too skinny’. Tejasswi shared how she was often asked to keep a coin in her pocket so that she does not fly away.

“I used to be extremely skinny in school. Like people used to call me a hanger. I was extra skinny. So when we used to play on our school’s playground then people used to tell me ‘Keep a ₹5 coin in your pocket or you’ll fly away’," she told IDiva.

Tejasswi went on to share an inspiring message for all those who face body shaming and explained how a woman’s body is ever-changing. She also added that being skinny or fat should be normalised in society. “Listen, your body is ever-changing, especially if you are a woman. There are so many changes we go through, changes in our body. I used to be extremely skinny in school. Like people used to call me a hanger. Every body is different and everything about the other person’s body should be normal. The tummy should be normalised, being skinny should be normalised. Hey, everything should be normal, it’s another human for god’s sake," she said.

“Always be extremely comfortable breathing in your skin," Tejasswi added.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash recently made headlines after her latest pictures sparked engagement rumours. However, she later clarified that she and Karan aren’t engaged yet. “It was clear that it was an ad. It was mentioned in the post. I am not engaged," she told E-Times.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s superhit show Naagin 6 which also stars Mehek Chahal, Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal among others.

