Tejasswi Prakash Says Boyfriend Karan Kundrra Has Not Popped ‘The Question’: ‘I Keep Taunting Him’

Those who had followed Bigg Boss 15 closely, or had been shipping for TejRan would remember Karan Kundrra declaring that he will tie the knot with Tejasswi Prakash right in March. They had met on the show, and they were just beginning to understand the love that they share for each other. Since then, fans had been hopeful that they might see one of their favourite TV couples tie the knot super soon. However, March is over, but the wedding is yet to happen. Now, Tejasswi Prakash has herself revealed what her wedding plans are and when she and Karan would be taking the vows.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tejasswi revealed that Karan is eager to get married, but has never popped ‘the question’ to her. She said, “We are focusing on our work. We have not had the chance to talk (about the wedding). And these things cannot be discussed on the phone. We need to find the time and then we can figure something out if we have to figure it out. This guy (Kundraa) has told (everyone) that March we are doing (the wedding). (Since then) March has become a big thing. People are saying March khatam hogaya, when are you two getting married. And he meant it, he wanted to marry in March. But we didn’t know it would be this crazy. Iska bas chale toh ye toh kar hi lega. But he hasn’t popped the question. So, I keep taunting him."

Advertisement

The Naagin 6 actress is also celebrating Gudi Padwa, and hopes that Karan would get her the Padwacha gift, which only a girl’s boyfriend or husband gets for her. She also revealed that she has taken a short break, and would be celebrating the day with her family.

While Tejasswi is busy with the shoot of Naagin 6, Karan is working in Lock Upp where he is the jailor, and will also be hosting Dance Deewane Juniors. Despite their hectic schedule, they manage to spend time together, and Karan meets Tejasswi post her shoot which often ends after midnight.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.