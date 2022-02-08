Tejasswi Prakash Says Naagin 6 Is Packed with Innumerable Twists, Viewers Will Have Great Time

Actress Tejasswi Prakash took the internet by storm when she lifted the Bigg Boss Season 15 winner trophy, and now she is seeming to continue her streak of winning hearts by making her comeback to tv with Naagin Season 6. The actress will be seen in the role of Sarvashrestha naagin in the much loved supernatural thriller show. While engaging in a conversation about the show, Tejasswi shared how he felt when she was first offered Naagin 6.

“When I was offered ‘Naagin’, I was equally excited and nervous. The show is backed by such a rich legacy and has been one of the finest shows made on Indian Television. In the new season, the ‘Sarvashreshth Shesh Naagin’ has changed with time and will set out on a mission to save the entire humanity from a bigger threat," said Tejasswi Prakash.

Unveiling what the viewers should expect from the season, the Swaragini actress said, “It is packed with innumerable twists and the viewers are going to have a great time. It cannot get more exciting than this and I couldn’t have asked for a better show in my first collaboration with Ekta ma’am."

Producer Ekta Kapoor too shared her excitement about the upcoming season. “We began the journey of ‘Naagin’ more than six years ago and have come a long way to bring the epic story of our serpent queen in five enthralling seasons and I am elated to announce the next one today! With an incredibly captivating theme, this season is going to be grander than ever," said Ekta.

Earlier, a trailer of Naagin 6 was released. It revealed that the show will have a coronavirus pandemic Twist to it. This time, Naagin will be protecting the planet from an evil plan for a neighbouring country. Naagin 6 will also see Tejasswi’s Bigg Boss co-contestant Simba Nagpal as the male lead. Reportedly, Simba will be seen in a double role in the show. However, there’s no confirmation on this so far. The show will also mark Urvashi Dholakia’s comeback to television. The show will be telecast on Colors from February 12 onwards, on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.

The first season of Naagin starred Mouni Roy in the lead. She was replaced by Surbhi Jyoti in season three. In Naagin 4, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, and Reshami Desai turned icchadhari-naagin and impressed fans. Season five was taken over by Surbhi Chandna. Following Naagin 5, another season of the show titled Kuch Toh Hai – Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein was released which starred Krishna Mukherjee.

