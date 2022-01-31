Tejasswi Prakash Says 'No One In The Studio' Wanted Her To Win Bigg Boss 15; Has A Message For Haters

Tejasswi Prakash was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 15 on Sunday. The actress beat Pratik Sehajpal for the Bigg Boss 15 trophy and a cash prize of Rs 40 lakhs. While her fans rejoiced, several social media users were divided about the results. Even a few celebrities such as Gauahar Khan, Kamya Punjabi, and Bipasha Basu felt Pratik deserved to win. Gauahar also pointed out that there was absolute silence when the winner was announced.

Now, in her first interview since her Tejasswi felt that no one wanted her to win. “When I saw the video of my journey on the show, I realised that there were a lot of times when things were against me. Strategies and plans were being made against me to throw me off from a position. Till the end and even when I was on stage, nobody in the studio wanted me to win. Till the last moment and till the time, I got the trophy in my hand, everyone was hoping that I lose," she told Bombay Times.

Addressing those who are questioning the results of the show, Tejasswi said that she trusts the format and the love she received from audiences and that she got more votes which led to her win. “Those doubting this season’s result should cry foul over the previous seasons’ results, too. Also, why should I expect anyone to appreciate my victory? My family and I should be happy that I won and my fans should be happy that their hard work paid off. Why should my haters be happy that I won? My haters will obviously be sad about my victory. They have the right to be sad," she added.

Besides winning the trophy, Tejasswi also found love at the Bigg Boss 15 house. Tejasswi and her co-contestant Karan Kundrra fell head over heels for each other in the house and emerged as this year’s Bigg Boss couple. Karan also found a spot in the grand finale but finished on the fourth spot.

