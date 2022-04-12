Tejasswi Prakash Scolds Paps for Bothering Neetu Kapoor Over Ranbir-Alia Wedding: 'Kitni Baar...'

Tejasswi Prakash has called out the paparazzi for constantly chasing after Neetu Kapoor over Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. Tejasswi was clicked heading for a party when she slammed paps for bothering Neetu about Ranbir-Alia’s wedding.

A video of her scolding the photographers has surfaced on social media. In the clip, Tejasswai is heard saying, “I watch all videos. You guys trouble Nora and Neetu ma’am so much. How many times are you going to ask her about the wedding?"

Days before Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s reported wedding on April 14, actor Neetu Kapoor was spotted in a saree on Monday. She continues to work amid countdown to the much-awaited wedding. Even before the paparazzi could ask her any questions about the wedding, she gave a disclaimer that they shouldn’t ask her anything.

Neetu Kapoor was seen in a brown saree and a full-sleeve blouse. She was accompanied by Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonji. Neetu looked happy and excited and was even doing some dance gestures. As soon as they noticed the photographers and before they could ask her anything, Marzi said, “Ma’am ko questions se na tension aata hai." Neetu also added, “Bilkul nahi puchna (do not ask at all)."

Neetu is one of the judges on dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors. Kids from the age group of 4-14 participate on the show. Neetu has been regularly spotted by the media during the shooting of the TV show. She however, refuses to divulge any details about Ranbir and Alia’s wedding.

