Tejasswi Prakash Send Fans On Nostalgic Trip By Riding Balloon-Laden Bicycle, Watch Here

Tejasswi Prakash was one of the most favorite contestants in Bigg Boss 15. Following a successful run in the reality show, she featured in Ekta Kapoor’s much acclaimed television franchise Naagin 6. She is also one of the highest paid actresses in the television industry. Owing to her popularity, it’s natural for the paparazzi to capture the actress in her rawest form. Interestingly, one such opportunity presented itself on the weekend and the fans couldn’t stop themselves from gushing.

On Saturday, a paparazzo’s Instagram handle shared a short video of Tejasswi enjoying the little pleasures of life. The 29-year old heartthrob can be seen hopping on a simple bicycle that is decorated with red, pink and pastel colored balloons and then whizzing past with a wide smile on her face. Needless to say, Tejasswi looked pretty in a simple but elegant ochre-blue suit, gorgeous dupatta and heels to complete her look. She also wore a necklace for the occasion.

Advertisement

Because Tejasswi’s fan following knows no bounds, several admirers swarmed the video with endearing compliments. One of the fans wrote, “Aisi Naagin sabko mile!!". Another one commented, “Haaye this is so adorable and beautiful!! Tejaswi Prakash, keep smiling cutie (with red heart emojis)" Someone also said, “Favourite Girl with her Favourite Balloons. Hahaha!!" Another fan stated, “She is reminding me of my childhood!!!"

Apart from her role in Naagin 6, Tejasswi Prakash will soon appear in a Marathi film titled School College Ani Life. The actress also often makes headlines with her butterfly-inducing chemistry and camaraderie with her boyfriend and popular actor Karan Kundrra. The duo who met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house were all the rage. Post Bigg Boss, the two of them started dating officially and they often break the internet with their cute and mushy social media posts.

Read all the Latest Movies News here