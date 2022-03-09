Tejasswi Prakash Shares a Glimpse of Her Quality Time With Beau Karan Kundrra; Watch Aww-Dorable Video

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have become one of the most talked-about couples. The duo developed a romantic relationship ever since their Bigg Boss 15 journey and since then have been ruling hearts. They enjoy a massive fan following and their fans call them TejRan. They often drop love-filled pictures on social media which are a treat to their fans.

Once again, Tejasswi Prakash took to her official Instagram account and dropped a video in which she can be seen posing along with beau Karan Kundrra. In the video, the Naagin 6 fame is all smiling as Karan records the video. While Tejasswi can be seen wearing a pink outfit, Karan looked cutest in his casual best. Needless to say, the two look adorable in the video.

Recently, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra also released their first-ever music video together. The song was titled Rula Deti Hai and was released on March 3.

Earlier this year, Karan Kundrra was asked about his marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash to which the actor mentioned that they have not been getting enough time to spend with each other these days. He mentioned that both of them have a tight schedule and are busy with their lives currently. “We are not even getting time to spend good moments with each other. We have got used to each other. Four months of staying, fighting, laughing, crying, losing, winning together and suddenly we have to stay apart because she has taken up a show and we both are busy with our lives. We are just getting two-three hours with each other and we have so much to talk about. I’ve never felt like this before. Our speed has also increased when communicating with each other," Karan told ETimes.

Prior to this, Tejasswi Prakash too told Pinkvilla that she is too busy with her work and preferred that Karan should answer wedding plans questions. “I don’t know, I am very busy and so is he. Any marriage-related questions please take it all to Karan because he has been talking about it and he better deal with all the questions. I have been completely putting it on him. He has not proposed and do not expect me to say anything. So just talk to him," she had said.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6 along with her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Simba Nagpal. On the other hand, Karan has joined Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp as a jailer.

