Tejasswi Prakash Sings 'Jiya Lage Na' and Stuns All With Her Melodious Voice, Karan Kundrra Reacts

Tejasswi Prakash is everyone’s favourite for a reason. She is not only an amazing actress but a singer too and her latest Instagram video proves it all. On Thursday, the Naagin 6 actress took to her social media handle and dropped a video in which she was seen singing the song Na Jiya Lage Na from the 1971 movie Anand. “Here comes the naagingale…Oopppsss I mean the nightingale (sic)," the caption read.

While everyone was so far aware of Tejasswi’s acting skills, this video proves that she is an amazing singer too. Her melodious voice has left everyone including beau Karan Kundrra completely impressed. “Aaaah was waiting for you to post this," he wrote and also dropped a heart-eye emoji.

Several other social media users also reacted to Tejasswi’s video and called it ‘beautiful and soulful’. While one of the fans wrote, “Awwww what a beautiful good morning to this amazing voice," another person shared, “Ur voice is so mesmerising".

It was just a day before that Tejasswi dropped a series of jaw-dropping pictures on social media in which she was seen posing in an all-black leather look. She wore black leather crop-top and paired it with matching pants. The actress also opted for a denim jacket to complete her look. While the pictures left netizens completely stunned, one of the social media user also wondered why Karan Kundrra has not commented on Tejasswi’s pictures yet. “Waiting for karan sir comment," the person wrote.

Tejasswi and Karan fell in love with each other while they were in Bigg Boss 15 house. Since then they have been ming headlines for their romantic relationship. Recently, Bigg Boss 15 winner also opened up her first date with Karan Kundrra and revealed that it was impromptu. “It was the first time we were out for dinner. Just the two of us. The night was a lot more about conversation, about a lot of things that he didn’t know about me, I didn’t know about him. That was a very special night, it was a very, very special night," she told Pinkvilla.

