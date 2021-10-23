Tejasswi Prakash Speaks Up Against Vishal Kotian's 'Dirty' Humour, Gets Mahika Sharma's Support

Actress Mahika Sharma has come out in support of Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tejasswi Prakash after the latter expressed her displeasure over fellow housemate Vishal Kotian’s behaviour. Mahika, known for featuring in shows like FIR and Ramayana, has slammed Vishal Kotian for his inappropriate behaviour.

During a recent episode, Tejasswi was seen saying that, “Vishal’s humour is very dirty. The way he jokes, they can’t be shown on TV. He will keep touching me, saying ‘Teju baby.’ I don’t like it. Bahut gandi joke marta especially for girls. He tells me that I am trying to gain attention in front of the camera. What does he do? I am very entertaining and I don’t bi**h about anyone."

Now, Mahika has backed Tejasswi and said, “Vishal is very cheap. We don’t see everything on screen but in past during the BCL he made a really distasteful sexist comment. Vishal said, that since the girls did not play well in the tournament, maybe they should come in bikinis so that people will have something to watch. And it was only Nalini Negi and Pooja Bisht who took a stand. Everything is on Internet."

Apart from Tejasswi, Jay also showed his disappointment in Vishal. “I know, his jokes are very demeaning. Some of his words are very distasteful," Jay added.

Fans have also been lauding Tejasswi for speaking up against Vishal on the show. A user wrote, “Finally, #TejasswiPrakash has spoken up the matter bothering us regarding Vishal. And She is not clearly happy with his dirty humour and physical intimacy in the name of fun… He needs to change." (sic) Another one tweeted, “You know what’s sad is that I’m already seeing people blame Teja for Vishal’s behaviour. Please keep your fangiri aside since this is a serious issue and it happens with all of us. This topic is bigger than a game show and don’t lose your morals over this show #tejasswiprakash."

Bigg Boss 15 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10:30 PM. The weekend episodes air at 9:30 PM.

