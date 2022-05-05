Tejasswi Prakash Spotted with Karan Kundrra Ahead of Her Lock Upp Special Episode, See Video

Tejasswi Prakash has made us super impatient ever since it had been announced that the Naagin actress will join boyfriend Karan Kundrra for special episode in Lock Upp. Ahead of her entry, and the special episode, Tejasswi was spotted with Karan.

The actress was wearing a simple blue top with ripped jeans, while Karan was in a red tee. The two were papped on the sets of the Kangana Ranaut hosted controversial reality show. They smiled, waved and posed for the camera, making fans call them ‘cute’ and ‘adorable’. The video was shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani. Watch it here:

Not just that, the Naagin 6 actress also posted her glamorous pictures on her own Insta handle. Dressed in a black and white dress, she looks like an absolute boss babe. She captioned the picture as ‘To all the girls out there…You already have what it takes’. Quite inspirational, isn’t it? Check out the picture here:

Fans went gaga over the photo, as well as the caption. One user commented, “Omg the caption has my heart. Also, look at how beautiful you are. Damnnnn what a queen." Another wrote, “Can’t wait for sassy warden Tejasswi and badass TejRan in Lockupp." Netizens called her ‘cute’, ‘beautiful’, and ‘pretty’ besides posting love and fire emojis.

Ahead of the finale on the 7th of May, Tejasswi Prakash would be entering the controversial show as the warden. The show already has Karan Kundrra as the jailor. The episode will be shot today, and it will air tomorrow. The Kangana Ranaut hosted show will have its winner in just two days. A day back, Poonam Pandey was evicted from the show. The finalists now include Munawar Faruqui, Saisha Shinde, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi and Shivam Sharma. Prince Narula, who recently entered as the ‘troublemaker’, is also a part of the finale.

