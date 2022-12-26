Tejasswi Prakash Surprises Karan Kundrra On Christmas In Most Adorable Way, Fans Call Her 'Bhabhi Santa'

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most talked about Television couples. Since the duo started dating they have celebrated most festivals together. However, this year it seems work commitments compelled them to celebrate Christmas virtually. But Tejasswi left no stone unturned to make it memorable for them.

Actor Karan Kundrra shared a video on Instagram of how his girlfriend Tejasswi wished him on Christmas. She video-called Kundrra wearing Santa’s outfit and danced her heart out. The actor couldn’t stop laughing at her cute antics and he greeted his fans with a glimpse from this call. He captioned it, “Merry Christmas yalll.. have a good one."

Fans could not stop showering love on the couple. “Merry Christmas guys," wrote one of the users. Another one said, “It’s so cute yarrrr." A third social media user called Tejasswi ‘Bhabhi Santa’.

For those unaware, Karan and Tejasswi fell in love with each other when they were locked inside Bigg Boss 15. During the show, their fans bestowed upon them the Tejran title which has since gained popularity. Earlier this year, in an interview with News18 Showsha earlier this year, Karan talked about TejRan being one of the most-loved jodi and said, “I think Teju had said something very sweet. She said that this is the ‘most imperfectly perfect love story’. I guess we are two very strong-headed individuals. We have our own opinions and it’s not like you always have to be in the same direction or of the same opinion. There is an ample amount of love and respect for each other. There are no egos. That makes us very real."

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash recently her debut in movies with a Marathi film titled Mann Kasturi Re. Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Tejasswi and Karan are likely to mark their Bollywood debut together. A report by Telly Chakkar claimed that the duo will soon be sharing the screen together for director Mukesh Chhabra’s next movie. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

