Tejasswi Prakash Talks About Depending on Men for Financial Advice, Says 'It's Just Stupid To...'

Tejasswi Prakash, who rose to prominence after her appearance on Bigg Boss 15, feels that it is important for women to be financially independent and not rely on men for investment decisions. In an interview with the YouTube channel CurlyTales, Tejasswi Prakash discussed the importance of financial independence for women and revealed she liked to do her homework when it comes to investment for securing a better future. Replying to a question on why women rely on their husbands, fathers, and brothers to make investment decisions, Tejasswi said, “I think that’s just stupid. I am big on investments.”

The Naagin 6 actress stated, “I am a trader, and I trade mostly equity. Sometimes in options and futures. I feel like it doesn’t just involve guesswork but it involves a lot of studies. So, I have studied. I have had a course. I am aware of the fact that you cannot completely rely on an industry like mine. Especially for the kind of workaholic that I am.”

Advertisement

The actress said that if an actor is unemployed, it can have a negative impact on their mental health. Tejasswi further explained that if you are not the type who can stay at home and be content without working, you will go insane when you don't have work.

She said that having a secure future helps her feel independent. “Even when I am not working, I still have an income while I am just sitting at home," she told.

“I think a girl should be independent enough. As a woman, as a mother, as a wife, as a sister you should have an independent place because phir ek tarah ka self respect aa sakta hai, ki agar apni koi cheez bardash na ho sake, to apne logo ko uss situation se leke bahar nikal jao (Then you gain self respect that if tomorrow you cannot tolerate something, you can take your people and leave the situation)," the Swaragini actress concluded.

Tejasswi recently purchased two flats in Dubai with beau Karan Kundrra. Not only that, the actress owns a house in Mumbai and has also bought her vacation home in Goa.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, talking about her acting career, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in the Colors television show Naagin 6.

Read all the Latest Movies News here