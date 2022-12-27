Tejasswi Prakash To Avneet Kaur, Television Celebs Who Own Expensive Cars

Apart from Bollywood celebrities, several actors from the Hindi television industry also enjoy a luxurious life. These telly artists are often seen splurging exorbitant amounts of money on vacations and buying expensive properties, leading a lavish lifestyle. Some of them even love to shell out hefty cash on luxury cars, adding them to the list of their dream car collections. Here is a list of some of the most renowned television celebrities who own expensive cars:

Tejasswi Prakash

Rising to fame from the Colors TV soap opera Swaragini, Tejasswi Prakash has become one of the most sought-after actresses in showbiz of late. The actress, who never shies away to drop mushy pictures with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra, is also seemingly a fan of cars. In April this year, the 29-year-old bought the Audi Q7, which is worth Rs 1 crore.

Karan Kundrra

The second on the list of celebrities with expensive cars is none other than Karan Kundrra. The Bigg Boss fame recently added a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon to his car collection. The highly-expensive vehicle is priced at around Rs 60 lakhs. The Roadies judge also owns a Range Rover, a Mini Cooper, and a vintage Ford Endeavour.

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly emerged as one of the most celebrated television actors after she starred in Anupamaa, one of the widely-watched daily soaps in India. Last year, Rupali welcomed a new member to her car family – the latest model of Thar, worth Rs 14.16 lakhs. The proud owner also shared the happy announcement on her official Instagram account.

Uorfi Javed

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/qrqexXgkyyI

Who knew that social media sensation Uorfi Javed was a car lover? The Bigg Boss OTT fame brought home a gleaming Hydro-blue Jeep Compass. The paparazzi recently clicked the actress with her new car. Although the exact amount of Uorfi’s Jeep Compass is not known, the price of the vehicle starts from Rs 18.04 lakhs to Rs 29.59 lakhs.

Avneet Kaur

Aladdin actress Avneet Kaur recently gifted herself a white Range Rover Velar after she completed shooting for her upcoming debut film Tiku Weds Sheru. An elated Avneet Kaur called her purchase a dream come true in a heartwarming note on Instagram. Avneet’s Range Rover reportedly costs around 87 lakhs.

