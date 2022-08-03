Tejasswi Prakash Turns Royal With Her Saree Look; Fans Compare Her To Deepika Padukone

Tejasswi Prakash never fails to impress everyone with her stunning looks. Whether it is a traditional attire or a western outfit, the Naagin 6 actress has repeatedly proved that she can slay it all with her looks. Once again, Tejasswi Prakash is winning hearts with her latest pictures in which she can be seen posing in a saree.

On Wednesday, the Bigg Boss 15 winner took to her Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures in which she was seen posing in a printed saree. The beige saree had floral pints over it. She paired it with a backless blouse. Tejasswi accessorised her look with a black and silver choker. She tied her hair into a bun and added gajra to it to add charm to her look. She kept her make-up minimal and opted for no earrings or jhumkas. Needless to say, Tejasswi looked breathtakingly gorgeous in the pictures.

Advertisement

Fans were quick to shower love in the comment section which is now flooded with red heart emojis. “Can’t take my eyes off you," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Oooo you look gorgeous in a saree." One of the netizens also compared her to Deepika Padukone and wrote, “Deepika Padukone vibes".

Just a few days back, Tejasswi dropped a video on Instagram in which she was seen singing the song Na Jiya Lage Na from the 1971 movie Anand. “Here comes the naagingale…Oopppsss I mean the nightingale (sic)," she wrote in the caption as she left everyone impressed with her singing skills. Tejasswi’s beau Karan Kundrra was quick to comment, “Aaaah was waiting for you to post this," along with a heart-eye emoji.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 along with Simba Nagpal. Besides this, she recently also featured in a music video titled Baarish Aaye Hai with beau Karan Kundrra.

