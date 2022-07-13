Tejasswi Prakash Turns Up in Princess Jasmine's Attire on Sets of Dance Deewane Juniors, Netizens Impressed

Hindi television industry sensation Tejasswi Prakash was recently spotted on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors. She was dressed in a turquoise ensemble, with a halter neck top and loose pants replicating Princess Jasmine. Her hair was tied up and dressed with jewels. Sharing the video, Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani captioned, “Princess 👸 vibes from #tejasswiprakash #teja." The Bigg Boss 15 winner’s fans flooded the comment section with praise and admiration for the actor, calling her ‘gorgeous’ and the ‘most beautiful actor.’

Meanwhile, others couldn’t get over her dedication and said, “Such a dedicated actress", “She shoots until 5 am, her dedication is commendable."

Dance Deewane Juniors, the show is judged by Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and choreographer Marzi Pestonji. The show is hosted by Karan Kundra, who is also Tejasswi Prakash’s boyfriend.

Karan and Tejasswi began dating when they were inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. The couple are much in love, and their loved up and mushy moments have taken the internet by storm. In fact, Tejasswi even posted a video with both her ‘mummas’ fans adored them completely.

Karan and Tejasswi will be soon seen together in a music video titled ‘Baarish Aayi Hain’. On Saturday, the couple shared the first look of the song on their respective social media handles and wrote, “The Rain Song of all Rain songs of the season. #BaarishAayiHain out on 14th July. On the @vyrloriginals Youtube channel. This one is special".

On the work front, Karan Kundrra is currently seen hosting Dance Deewane Junior, whereas Tejasswi Prakash plays the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 which also stars Simba Nagpal.

