Tejasswi Prakash Unveils First Look of Her Marathi Movie Mann Kasturi Re

TV actor and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash has unveiled her first look from her forthcoming Marathi film, Mann Kasturi Re, on social media. Tejasswi will now take a significant stride ahead in her career. Abhinay Berde, the actor-son of late Marathi icon Laxmikant Berde, plays the male protagonist in the film.

Tejasswi recently unveiled the first look poster of her film on her Instagram account on the auspicious day of Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Navratri. She captioned the post, “Gudhi padwachya hardik shubhecha tumha sarvanna. Times Music Marathi ‘Man Kasturi Re is’ coming soon. Stay tuned."

Her co-star, Abhinay reacted to the post by saying, “Can’t wait." Tejasswi’s boyfriend and actor Karan Kundrra also congratulated his lady love. He commented on the post saying, “Can’t wait for this one my little laddoo."

Tejasswi and Abhinay’s sizzling chemistry sums up the poster. Mann Kasturi Re, helmed by Sanket Mane, will be released soon since the makers are yet to confirm the release date.

However, in an interview with the Times of India, Mane stated that hopefully, the movie will enter theatres in March-April. He said, “Even we wanted to release the film only after she is done with the much-loved reality show. We wouldn’t have promoted the movie without her. The film will hopefully hit the cinemas around March-April." According to reports, Tejasswi will be portraying the role of a college student in the movie.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi has one more Marathi film in the works, which is slated to hit theatres shortly. The film, named School College Ani Life, is directed by Vihan Suryavanshi and financed by Rohit Shetty. She will be seen in the film alongside Karan Kishore Parab. Interestingly, the actor will portray a student in this film too.

