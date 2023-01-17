Tejasswi Prakash Visits Beau Karan Kundrra On Sets of His Upcoming Show Ishq Mein Ghayal; Watch

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most loved television couples who never fail to impress all with their adorable moments. When Tejasswi was shooting for Naagin 6, Karan often used to surprise her on the sets. Now that Karan is shooting for his upcoming show Ishq Mein Ghayal, Tejasswi also paid a surprise visit to him and shared a video of the same on her Instagram handle.

In the clip, Tejasswi Prakash can be seen spending some time on the sets of Ishq Mein Ghayal along with her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Nishant Bhat. The clip also gives a sneak peek into the director’s monitor. While Nishant acts as a director and says ‘Roll, camera’, Tejasswi adds, ‘action’.

Ishq Mein Ghayal also stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh besides Karan Kundrra. The promo of the show was released earlier this month in which it was revealed that Karan will be playing the role of a vampire named Veer. However, the trailer had also reminded netizens of the film series, The Twilight Saga. “Seems like pyar ki ek kahani a vampire based serial used to come on…But there is a touch of twilight too," one of the fans had written. Another social media user had mentioned that the show looked very similar to the web show, The Vampire Diaries.

Talking about Karan and Tejasswi, the two actors fell in love with each other during their Bigg Boss 25 journey. Since then they have been ruling hearts and headlines. While Karan is gearing up for his ner vampire show, Tejasswi recently made her debut in movies with a Marathi film titled Mann Kasturi Re. Recently, it was also reported that the duo is likely to mark their Bollywood debut together. A report by Telly Chakkar claimed that the duo will soon be sharing the screen together for director Mukesh Chhabra’s next movie. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

