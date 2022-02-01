Tejasswi Prakash Waves at Karan Kundrra from Balcony As He Visits Her Home; TejRan Fans Have Meltdown

Bigg Boss 15 might be over but its lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash continue to shell out major couple goals outside the house too. Karan and Tejasswi, who started off as good friends on Bigg Boss 15, gradually fell in love on the reality show. Their mushy romance became one of the biggest highlights of this season, with fans addressing the couple as ‘TejRan’.

A day after celebrating Tejasswi’s Bigg Boss 15 win, Karan visited his girlfriend at her residence. He also shared a series of videos on her Instagram stories while he was en route to Tejasswi’s place. In one of the videos, Karan said, “Whatsup people. How’s everything? I’ve finally come out of my cocoon and guess where I’m headed. You’ll know soon." As Karan stepped out of his car, Tejasswi was seen waiting for him on the balcony of her home. Karan added the song Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh from Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai as the background music.

In the video, Tejasswi wore a white and red printed suit as she tied her hair into a braid. Karan wore a white sweatshirt, beige coloured pants, and white sneakers. Their ‘Romeo and Juliet’ moment sent TejRan fans into a meltdown, who couldn’t stop gushing over the couple.

While Bigg Boss 15 started on a fiery note with some very popular faces, the entertainment quotient soon went down drastically. Tejasswi and Karan, however, did stand out from the start, thanks to their mushy romance and headstrong personalities.

Tejasswi’s bubbly personality had been a winner on the show. She managed to keep Karan, one of the strongest players in the game, close to her and they both added the ‘team’ flavour to the show.

