Tejasswi Prakash Won Bigg Boss 15 Because of Naagin 6? Ekta Kapoor Answers

It is no secret that Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. The much-awaited announcement was made on Bigg Boss 15 finale. However, ever since, several people have repeatedly alleged that the actor won the controversial reality show because she bagged a role in Naagin 6. Now, Ekta Kapoor has reacted to all such accusations and has said that she does not have the power to tell a channel whom she wanted as her next Naagin.

Talking about casting Tejasswi Prakash as icchadhari-naagin, Ekta Kapoor revealed how she spoke to her manager while Tejasswi was in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Ekta further mentioned that it was the actor’s manager who assured her of getting Teju onboard. “I saw Tejasswi in the show and we spoke to her manager and signed her who assured us that she will be onboard. Before the show, I had seen her. I had liked her so much though I don’t see too much of Bigg Boss but a lot of my friends do. Also, there are clippings of Bigg Boss all over Instagram and you end up watching it. I feel she is a very attractive young girl. There’s something about her eyes and I just had to cast her," Ekta told ETimes.

Ekta Kapoor also reacted to trolls calling Tejasswi Prakash a ‘fixed winner’ and those who accuse that the actor won Bigg Boss 15 trophy due to Naagin 6. “I felt there was some kind of luck that went to her. More than that I’ve done nothing. I don’t think I have the power to tell a channel that I want this girl as my next Naagin. I found her pretty, she clearly had a lot of love from the audience and I connected to her when I saw her and that’s all that made her win. Poor girl she has to constantly defend herself," Ekta added.

Naagin 6 will premiere on Colors TV on February 12. The show will also see Tejasswi’s Bigg Boss co-contestant Simba Nagpal as the male lead. Reportedly, Simba will be seen in a double role in the show. However, there’s no confirmation on this so far. The show will also mark Urvashi Dholakia’s comeback to television.

