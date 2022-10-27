Tejasswi Prakash’s Gorgeous Diwali Pics in Black Saree Leave Karan Kundra 'Dead'

Television actress Tejasswi Prakash needs no introduction. She has become a household name in the entertainment industry after having starred in notable television shows like Naagin. However, it is Tejasswi’s love life that is always making the headlines.

The 29-year-old who is currently dating television heartthrob Karan Kundra is often seen making public appearances flaunting their love. Tejasswi and Karan’s PDA is always in the limelight. They also frequently drop adorable pictures and videos on social media, making fans go aww.

With Diwali celebrations spreading over the tinsel town, Tejasswi and her beau have also dived into the festive fun and vigour. The lovebirds made a stylish appearance at film producer Anand Pandit’s Diwali bash on Saturday. Tejasswi has dropped a streak of stunning pictures on her Gram from the star-studded event. Check them out below:

Take inspiration from Tejasswi who set her best fashion foot forward, slipping into a gorgeous black sequined saree. Striking some alluring poses in front of the lens, the Naagin actress looked no less than a patakha herself, lighting up our screens this Diwali. She teamed up her gorgeous saree with a sleeveless deep-neck blouse, dotted with shiny sequined patterns.

In terms of makeup, Tejasswi opted for a minimalistic look. Sporting a bright peach shade of lipstick she added the perfect drama to her eyes by going in for a shimmery golden eyeshadow. The actress ditched wearing any heavy ornaments, donning just a pair of stone-encrusted earrings and a few dazzling rings on her hands. She finished her Diwali avatar by letting her hair open.

“Punjabiyan da kakka mange kudi patakha," read her caption. Tejasswi’s Diwali outfit has stolen the hearts of millions of her fans, including her partner Karan Kundra. The moment she shared the snaps on her Gram, Karan took to the comments and wrote, “Kakkaa dead." Admirers of the television beauty dropped red hearts and fire emojis.

Earlier, both Tejasswi and Karan were papped during Anand Pandit’s Diwali event. Ticking off all the points from the perfect boyfriend list, Karan was seen holding her ladylove close amid all the crowd and shutterbugs. While Tejasswi looked drop-dead gorgeous in the black saree, her significant other contrasted her look by wearing a cream-embroidered kurta. Check out the video here.

Both Tejasswi and Karan seem to be smitten by each other. Karan, in an interview with Pinkvilla, also revealed that he would ask Tejasswi’s hand for marriage at the right time.

