Tejasswi Prakash's Salary for Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6 Revealed; Actress Is Charging A Bomb Per Episode

Helmed by Ekta Kapoor, the sixth season of Naagin is back and with a bang. The show went on air on February 12. And, ever since, it has been making noise for all the right reasons. The show is led by Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash, and her co-contestant in the show, Simba Nagpal. It also features Mahekk Chahal and Urvashi Dholakia in pivotal roles. Post the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi just got a day off as she had to begin shooting for Naagin 6. Certainly, the actor did not get time to rest and absorb the love she has garnered during her stint inside the Bigg Boss house.

Well, as Tejasswi has gone all-in for the show, do you know how much she and other cast members are charging Ekta Kapoor per episode?

Bollywoodlife reported that Tejasswi, who’s winning hearts with her character Pratha in Naagi 6, is charging Rs 2 lakh per episode. However, the highest pay is withdrawn by the veteran actor Sudha Chandran, who has played the leading negative character in various seasons of Naagin. Teja’s co-star Simba, who is essaying the role of Captain Rishabh Gujral, is charging Rs 1 lakh per episode.

The role of Tejasswi’s sister in the show is played by Mahekk, who is also charging the same amount as Simba, i.e., Rs 1 lakh per episode. The fees of other celebrities are Adaa Khan (Rs 70, 000), Urvashi Dholakia (Rs 50, 000), Amrapali Gupta (Rs 75, 000), Ravi Gupta (Rs 45, 000), and Sudipta Banerjee (Rs 60, 000).

When the big-budget show and its concept were announced, netizens were skeptical about the bizarre storyline. They were even doubtful about Tejasswi and Simba’s on-screen pairing. However, Ekta has made people change their minds, once again. Not only fans are loving Pratha and Rishabh’s on-screen romance but are truly smitten by Teja’s commitment to her character. The show has kickstarted with a bang, and hopefully, it will continue to maintain the TRP.

