Tejasswi Prakash's Video Taking Offence To Being Called Aunty Surfaces After She Age Shames Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss 15 viewers were outraged after Tejasswi Prakash called Shamita Shetty ‘aunty’ during the show’s final task. Tejasswi and Shamita got into a heated argument during the recent episode. Shamita climbed on Karan Kundrra to give him a massage after the latter was unimpressed with Tejasswi’s massaging skills which led to Tejasswi calling her ‘aunty’.

For the unversed, the Bigg Boss 15 house was transformed into a hotel for a task, with Karan as a customer and Shamita and Tejasswi as hotel staff. At first, Tejasswi offered Karan a massage but he was unimpressed with her skills. “What kind of hotel staff is this? Yeh bakwaas massage kar rahi hai (What kind of hotel staff is this? She’s giving me a bad massage)." Shamita then proceeded to give Karan a massage, which Tejasswi did not approve of.

Tejasswi, visibly uncomfortable, screamed at Shamita. “It’s Karan Kundrra, not Raqesh Bapat. Isse pahele aapne apne task ko kabhi itna seriously nahi liya tha (Before this, you had never taken your task seriously)," she said. Following a verbal altercation, Tejasswi commented, “Lo aunty chadh gayi us pe bhi (Aunty is after him as well)." An enraged Shamita replied, “It’s a task, and you have no right to call me an aunty."

Tejasswi’s reaction left fans also angry. As a result, an old video of Tejasswi from her appearance on Ladies Vs Gentlemen surfaced online. The participants in the episode debated whether calling a woman “aunty" is disrespectful. Tejasswi revealed that a man her age once referred to her as Aunty. “Mere saath hua hua hai. ‘Main itni bhi badi nahi hoon, Aunty? (I told him)’ To be honest, maine aise react kiya hai (This has happened to me. I informed him that I was not that old. Aunty? I’ll be honest, I’ve reacted in that manner)," she admitted.

“Maine bohot saari auntiyon ko, jo genuinely mujhse bohot badi hai, jinko main aunty hi bulaungi, unko bhi problem hui hai. A lot of people jo aunty wale age group mein hai, they don’t want to believe ki woh aunty wale age group mein hai (There have been instances that women much older to me have also objected to being called aunty. A lot of people who are older don’t want to believe that they fall in the ‘aunty’ category)," she added. When Rithvik Dhanjani said it is not derogatory, Tejasswi said, “For women it is."

Bigg Boss 15 finalist Tejasswi Prakash was also chastised by Bipasha Basu for referring to Shamita Shetty as “aunty" on the show. According to the Raaz actor, if Tejasswi is insecure, she should work things out with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra instead of pointing fingers at others.

Bipasha tweeted, “Age shaming disgustingly, then saying sorry.. beyond pathetic! If this is a winner for anyone or a role model it’s truly sad. If you are insecure, attack your man who makes you feel insecure instead of pulling other women down #biggboss15 #shameful."

