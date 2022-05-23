Tejaswini Pandit Talks About Her Struggling Days in Marathi Industry, Old Video Resurfaces

Marathi actress Tejaswani Pandit celebrates her 36th birthday today. On her special day an earlier interview of the actress is going viral on social media. In the interview Tejaswini revealed about her struggling days in the industry. In one episode of Marathi chat show Kanala Khada, hosted by veteran actor Sanjay Mone, Tejaswini opened up about the difficult times she faced in her career and life. The show aired on Zee Marathi.

Mee Sindhutai Sapkal actress revealed, “There was a time when only one rupee was left in our house. There was nothing to eat except powdered sugar and flour. So we made flour biscuits on the stove and ate and spent the nights." She was very emotional while saying this.

“We also had a lot of debt and we didn’t have money to pay it back. Our house was without electricity. We lit a candle for almost fifteen days. When I started working, first I worked in an advertisement for a nightwear company. When that money came, I paid my first electricity bill," added an emotional Tejaswini

Talking about her initial days in the industry Tejaswini said that her mother was a leading actress of Marathi industry at the time, still she struggled a lot to get her first break. “As my mother was a theatre artist, I had to struggle a lot for the latest TV shows and other programmes," the actress added. The video has garnered around 1.5 lakh views on YouTube.

Tejaswini plays the lead role in OTT platform Planet Marathi’s latest web series Rana Bazaar. Recently Tejaswini shared the poster of her new web series Rana Bazaar. Sharing the poster, she wrote, “ Who is playing the game? Are you stuck? Or is she stuck? Have you seen Tejaaswini Pandit as Ayesha ‘Rana Bazaar’ on ‘Planet Marathi OTT’!"

Rana bazaar is a Marathi language political crime thriller web series written and directed by Abhijeet Panse. It features Tejaswini Pandit and Prajakta Mali in the lead roles. It is produced by Ravana Future Productions. This series premiered on May 20.

