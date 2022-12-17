Tejaswini Prakash’s Birthday: A Look At Her Journey Across Film Industries

Tejaswini Prakash turned a year older today, December 17, 2022. The actress is a popular face in the Kannada, Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is best known for her portrayal of Dr Vishnuvardhan in the 2007 Kannada film Mathad Mathadu Mallige. So, on Tejaswini’s birthday, let’s take a look at her journey across film industries.

Actress Tejaswini Prakash kickstarted her career as a model. She then made her Tamil debut with Ambuttu Imbuttu Embuttu, in 2005, and her Kannada debut with Masanada Makkalu, in 2007. She also bagged the SICA Best Actress Award for her performance in Masanada Makkalu.

Tejaswini then went on to work in a host of popular movies, including Savi Savi Nenapu, Aramane, Tharangini, Nanda Gokula, Kalyanamasthu, Goolihatti, and Dieyana House, among many others.

She also appeared in a few Telugu films, such as Cine Mahal – Rojuki 4 Aatalu and Prathi Kshanam. The actress was last seen in the 2018 Telugu film Kannullo Nee Roopame. The movie was directed by Bix Erusadla and bankrolled by Bhaskar Basani under the banner of ASP Creative Arts. Besides Tejaswini, it also starred Fish Venkat, Nandu, Posani Krishna Murali, Prudhvi Raj, and Venu Tillu.

Overall, Tejaswini Prakash has acted in 22 films across Kannada, Tamil and Telugu industries so far. Apart from movies, she has also carved a niche for herself in the Kannada television industry. Tejaswini participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada 5 in 2018. However, she got evicted from the show on its 28th day.

The actress is presently a part of the Kannada-language soap opera Nannarasi Radhe. It stars Abhinav Vishwanathan and Kaustuba Mani in the lead roles. Tejaswini, on the other hand, plays the antagonist, Lavanya, in the show. And, her portrayal of Lavanya has been received well by viewers. The show premiered on February 3, 2020. It airs on Colours Kannada.

