Telangana Government Reduces Ticket Prices For Varun Tej's Ghani. Know More

The Telangana government has decided to reduce the price of tickets for the film Ghani, starring Varun Tej. According to the latest order by the government, the price of the tickets will be Rs 200 + GST in multiplexes and Rs 150 + GST on single screens.

Earlier, ticket prices were hiked for SS Rajamouli’s RRR in the state. Though the rise in the price of the tickets helped RRR, it did not benefit the small and medium-budget films.

For the unversed, Ghani is scheduled to hit theatres on April 8. The grand pre-release event of Varun Tej’s sports drama took place in Visakhapatnam recently. Allu Arjun attended the event as chief guest along with Andhra Pradesh Minister Avanthi Srinivas.

Talking about the film, Allu Arjun said that he had seen Ghani and that he liked it. The Pushpa: The Rise actor assured that the audience will feel the same after watching the film.

The Kiran Korrapati directorial is billed as a romantic sports drama film, bankrolled by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company.

Ghani will feature Varun Tej as the titular character with Saiee Manjrekar playing the female lead. Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, and Naveen Chandra will also be seen in key roles.

Varun Tej will essay the role of a boxer in Ghani. For the film’s preparation, Varun has undergone rigorous training under Tony Jeffries, a former England boxer and recipient of the bronze medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics.

Ghani’s score and soundtrack album have been composed by S. Thaman.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on 25 February 2022 theatrically but was postponed as Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bheemla Nayak chose the same day.

Meanwhile, Varun Tej will also be seen in the romantic comedy film F3: Fun and Frustration. The film is a sequel to F2 which was released in 2019.

