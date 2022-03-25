Telangana Govt Allows Special Benefit Shows of RRR at 5 Theatres in Hyderabad

The day that all movie buffs have eagerly been waiting for is finally here. The much-awaited SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR finally hit worldwide theatres on Friday. The makers of the film have released it in Imax, 3D and Dolby formats. Even before its release, the film already did a pre-release business of close to Rs 470 crores in both India and overseas from theatrical rights.

And now, the Telangana government has issued a new order regarding the benefit shows of RRR. The benefit shows of the Rajamouli directorial will be screened at five theatres in Hyderabad, the government order says.

According to the government statement, the special shows will be allowed in the Bramarambha, Mallikarjuna, Vishwanath, Arjun and Sree Ramulu theatres in Hyderabad. The tickets for these shows will be available only offline. The screenings start today between 7 AM and 1 AM. In addition, the Telangana government has issued a special memo through the Home Department to put on five shows a day for ten days from March 25 to April 3.

Advertisement

Produced by DVV Danayya, alongside NTR Junior and Ram Charan, the movie has Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. MM Keeravaani has scored music for the movie. The original release date of the film was deferred multiple times and was finally fixed for January 8 this year, which was again postponed due to the third wave of the COVID19 pandemic.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.