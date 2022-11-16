Television Cricket League Grand Opening In December, Al You Need to Know

Kannada celebs entertain the viewers in every way possible. Now they are coming up with the latest season of Television Cricket League (TCL) 4. Like every year, this year, too, TCL will be full of colour. The fourth season will start in December. The league, which is bankrolled by Vasavi Ventures and organised by Deepak, Manjesh and Divya Prasad, has already completed three seasons successfully; the preparations for the fourth season are currently underway in full swing. This time, there will be a total of six teams. For each team, there will be three celebrity ambassadors.

Gang Garudas, Gajapade Warriors, Champion Cheetahs, Jatayu Giants, Crazy Killers and Roaring Lions are the teams. While the captains are Master Anand, Kirik Keerthi, Vivan Sunil, Hemant, Harsha C. M Gowda and Arjun Yogi respectively. Karthik Mahesh, Harish Gowda, Vikas, Manju Pavagada, Karibasavaiah and Sriram will be seen supporting the teams. A total of 110 television artists will be participating in the cricket league through six teams.

For each team, there will be a celebrity ambassador; and each team will have three ambassadors. Varshita, Amulya, and Akshita are ambassadors for Gajapade Warriors, and Yashu, Ganavi, and Vijayalakshmi are ambassadors for Champion Cheetahs.

Pallavi Gowda, Dravya Shetty, and Tanisha Kuppanda are ambassadors for Gang Garudas. Shruthi Ramesh, Sakshi Meghna and Pooja Kshatriya are Jatayu Giants Ambassadors. Megha S. V, Anvita and Rashmita Rabari will be the ambassadors for the Crazy Killers team.

Pro Vital Health is owned by Roaring Lions. Dr. Chetana Jatayu owns the Giants. Pradhan TV owns the champion Cheetahs. Digi Infotech is owned by Crazy Killers. Amma’s Food Gang is owned by Garudas and Kiriti Ventures owns the Gajapade Warriors team.

Like every year, this time Trinco Infra Pvt Ltd is the title sponsor of TCL.

Commenting on TCL Season 4, organiser Deepak said that the TCL launch event will be held on a grand scale at the end of November. The public can also participate in the launch event. The league will start in December with a grand event by celebrities.

This year, TCL season 4 will be bigger and better than the previous seasons. Overall, this event attempts to bring together artists of all the television channels and serves its purpose of combining friendship with sports.

