'Tell Me To My Face’: Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Slams Trolls In Latest Post

Rani Chatterjee has become one of the most sought-after celebrities in the Bhojpuri film industry. The 43-year-old actress often makes headlines with her bold outfit choices and fearless statements. Trolled on numerous occasions, Rani makes it a point to turn deaf ear to trolls, continuing to lead her life on her own terms. Recently, the actress turned the tide against her trolls, once again. The Bhojpuri star posted a couple of pictures of herself flaunting her legs for a cause and penned a sarcastic note, targeting her trolls, on Instagram.

The picture revealed Rani Chatterjee dressed in a full-sleeved, buttoned-up mini dress, leaning against a red car. She struck a fearless pose for the camera, with her hands spread upon the bonnet of the vehicle and her legs crisscrossed. The Naagin actress sported glammed-up makeup with shimmery-blue smokey eyes and a bright peach-pink shade of lipstick. However, it was Rani’s caption that stole the limelight this time around. Rani challenged haters to criticise her face-to-face instead of talking behind her back.

“My legs are good-looking and very strong too, if I kick someone, it will hurt very hard. Now if someone does the work of getting kicked, what can we do? #somepeople #stopbackbitching samane bolo," read the caption of her post.

This is not the first time that Rani Chatterjee gave a befitting reply to her trolls. Previously, the actress shared a video on Instagram, in which she lip-synced to the Mat Mari song from the film R… Rajkumar. Through the video, she indirectly addressed her haters as ‘kuttey’ and ‘idiot’.

Check out the video below:

Rani Chatterjee shot to fame after playing a series of bold scenes in the Bhojpuri film Mastram. She then bagged the Best Actress Award for the 2010 film Devra Bada Satawele. Currently, the diva has wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming film, alongside actor Prem Singh.

