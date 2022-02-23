Telugu Actor Ali Likely to Get Rajya Sabha Seat Soon: Reports

Comedian and Telugu actor Ali’s meeting with Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has led to speculations that the former might get a significant political position in YSR Congress soon.

Ali joined the YSR Congress party in 2019 just before the general elections and has actively campaigned for leadership since then. It was believed that Ali would get a ticket for the assembly elections and that he would be inducted as a minister, which did not happen.

However, now Ali recently met the Andhra Pradesh CM to discuss issues about the movie ticket pricing. Reports suggest that the meeting went well and that Ali even hinted at meeting the CM again next week personally. Reportedly, Ali had met the CM as part of a Tollywood delegation led by megastar Chiranjeevi.

This triggered rumours on social media that the CM might discuss Ali’s political position in the party in the meeting. It was also being said that the CM might consider making Ali a Rajya Sabha member. More than 50% of Rajya Sabha seats in the party have been given to candidates from the SC, ST and Backward Classes.

Notably, currently, there is no Rajya Sabha member from the Muslim community in the party, which directly increases the chances of Ali being elevated to that position.

As per reports, it appears that Jagan Mohan Reddy has now decided to give Ali the due recognition that everyone was expecting since he joined the party.

Apart from a seat in the Upper House, there have been speculations that Ali might also get the post of chairman of the Waqf Board. Being a state-level post, the party can consider choosing Ali to handle disputes about it. Ali has maintained a non-controversial image which makes him a possible pick for the Waqf Board chairman position.

Moreover, it is being said that even if Ali does not get a prominent political position now, he is likely to get key responsibilities before the next elections.

