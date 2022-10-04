Telugu Actor Bandla Ganesh Is All Praise For Prabhas’s Look in Adipurush

The much-awaited teaser of Adipurush was released on October 2 and received majorly negative reviews. This Om Raut directorial is based on the epic Ramayana, and it stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Social media users have lambasted the CGI-heavy teaser, which debuted on Sunday, for its poor VFX quality despite being reportedly produced on a whopping budget of Rs 500 crore.

However, Telugu actor and producer Bandla Ganesh was all praise for Prabhas in his reaction to the first-look poster of Adipurush. Ganesh lavished Prabhas’s look with compliments by expressing that the Baahubali actor looked exactly like Lord Rama in the poster.

Advertisement

Om Raut’s Adipurush generated a lot of buzz among movie buffs in recent months. The director’s last directorial venture, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, had received rave reviews from both audiences and critics. So the audience has great expectations from Adipurush.

Top showsha video

However, the film’s teaser is being heavily criticised for more reasons than one. Along with its shoddy visual effects, people bashed the teaser for its inaccurate portrayal of mythological characters. Adipurush’s teaser is also being trolled because of its similarities to popular Hollywood films and shows such as Game of Thrones, Aquaman and Rise of the Planet of the Apes, among others.

Adipurush is a bilingual film that is produced by T-Series and Retrophiles. Along with Hindi and Telugu, the mythological drama will also be dubbed into Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The Prabhas-starrer is scheduled to release in theatres on January 12, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here