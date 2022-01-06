Telugu Actor Krithi Shetty's Instagram is a Delight to Ethnic Wear Enthusiasts

Krithi Shetty is enjoying the success of her recently released Telugu movie Shyam Singha Roy, which also stars Nani and Sai Pallavi. The actor has impressed the movie-goers with her acting. She also enjoys a massive fan following of over 2.3 million followers on Instagram, and now she is winning hearts with her fashion sense. For the past few days, Krithi has been sharing her pictures in ethnic outfits. Her Instagram feed is full of ethnic wear inspiration.

Krithi looked stunning in a red brocade kurta when she went out to promote Shyam Singha Roy. She paired her kurta with a dark green sharara and a Benarasi brocade dupatta.

In another set of pictures, the actor was seen in a gota embroidered magenta pink kurta with a skirt and dupatta. Krithi impressed her fans in chanderi garment.

She posed for the camera in a chevron-patterned lehenga by Jayanti Reddy. Her smile in the dress has surely impressed her fans.

Krithi looked beautiful in a powder blue and pink floral kurta set.

Krithi gets fashion inspiration from her mother, who is a fashion designer. The actor recently wore a gharara set by Kalista. The ensemble featured a floral design embellished with intricate beadwork.

After the theatrical release of Shyam Singha Roy, Krithi is now waiting for the release of Bangarraju wherein she stars opposite Naga Chaitanya. The film is scheduled to release on January 14. She is also teaming up with Sudheer Babu for Mohan Krishna Indraganti’s film Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. The film will be released either in February or March 2022.

