Veteran Telugu actor Naresh has recently been involved in several controversies, and his personal life has been the centre of all the attention. He announced earlier this year that he is dating actress Pavitra Lokesh and plans to marry her soon. The actor, married thrice before this, is currently in the process of divorcing his third wife, Ramya Raghupathi. Naresh is back in the news after filing a police report, alleging that there was an attack on his house in Gachibowli (Telangana) and his caravan was damaged by unknown people last night. He claimed in the complaint that Ramya and her team were responsible for the attack. The actor also claims that Ramya wants him dead, which is why these attacks are taking place. Naresh has also handed over the CCTV footage to the cops. The police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation.

Naresh and Ramya have been levelling accusations against each other for months, and there appears to be no end in sight to this drama. His differences with Ramya gradually escalated. She also made some serious allegations that Naresh wants to get rid of her (through a divorce) and is thus resorting to various ways. Ramya says that she has no intention of divorcing Naresh. The actor has also made sensational allegations, saying that Ramya has given him life threats.

The actor and Pavitra are reportedly ready to get married soon after they have been living together for the past few months. Naresh’s new relationship, as well as his third wife Ramya’s allegations, has sparked many discussions among people.

According to sources, Naresh and Pavitra were caught red-handed by Ramya, while they were in a hotel room in Mysuru, Karnataka. At that time, Ramya made a fuss by filing a police complaint against both of them. Since then, the topic of Naresh’s fourth marriage has become a hot topic of discussion.

Naresh has also filed a complaint in the cyber crime police station that Ramya is spreading negative propaganda against him and Pavitra with some YouTube channels. Some YouTube channels have been named in the complaint by him, saying that they are intruding into their personal lives and promoting it.

