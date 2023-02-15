Tollywood actor Naveen Chandra has a vibrant social media presence. Taking to Instagram, the actor recently announced that he and his wife are expecting their first child. In a series of pictures shared on social media, the actor can be seen celebrating the new chapter of life along with his wife Orma. The pictures unveil happy faces and proud moments of the would-be-parents.

The actor dropped a few pictures from their babymoon at a beautiful beach in Goa. In the now-viral pictures, Naveen and his wife are seen in a joyous state. Orma can also be seen flaunting her baby bump with sparkling eyes and a smiling face.

The actor captioned his post, “Baby Moon. Can’t wait to hold you in our arms. Embracing parenthood!!! A new phase, New life, New journey!!! Father to be!!! Orma, I Love You. Welcome to 2023! #Happyvalentine’sDay."

Advertisement

The pictures garnered a great number of likes and are making a huge noise on the internet.

Several users commented on the post. One user wrote, “God bless you guys this is super news… loads of love to the beautiful couple and parents-to-be". Another user commented, “A beautiful phase of life is unfolding soon. Congratulations to both of you in advance". One user also wrote, “Hearty congratulations to the three of you. Lots of blessings and good health".

Naveen is known for films including Pattas, Bham Bholenath, Ardha Shathabdham, and Lacchimdeviki O Lekkundi. He made his acting debut with the 2012-Telugu romantic comedy, Andala Rakshasi, and won critical acclaim for his remarkable performance in the film. He then went on to appear in Tamil films as a leading actor.

Some of his other films include Veera Simha Reddy, Ammu, Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, and Ghani. Now, the actor is all set to star in upcoming films including Scam, Ram Charan 15, Month Of Madhu, and Mayagadu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here