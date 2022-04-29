Telugu Actor Nikhil Siddhartha is “Devastated” After Father’s Death

Shyam Siddhartha, the father of Tollywood actor Nikhil, passed away on Thursday owing to health complications. He was suffering from a rare disease, corticobasal degeneration, for the last eight years. Nikhil’s father’s death has left his family in shambles.

Now, Nikhil has penned a moving note for his father. “Devastated that my father Shyam Siddhartha passed away yesterday. Hope you find peace wherever you are daddy. We love you. Our RTC X road movie and Biryani Outings, Travel, laughter, Summers in Mumbai.. will miss them all. I am always proud to be your son. Hope we meet again daddy," he wrote along a throwback picture featuring the father-son duo.

Advertisement

Industry people are stunned to learn of Shyam Siddhartha’s death. In numerous interviews since his entry into Tollywood, Nikhil had stated that his father has been his greatest support system. Fans have reached out to the actor through their social media profiles to offer their condolences to the actor. Nikhil, who made his acting debut in Happy Days, has since gone on to star in a number of noteworthy films. He is best known for playing the lead roles in Yuvatha, Alasyam Amrutham, Veedu Theda, Swamy Ra Ra, Karthikeya, Surya vs Surya, Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada , Keshava, Kirrak Party and Arjun Suravaram.

Nikhil began his cinematic career as an assistant director for Hyderabad Nawaabs. Before Happy Days, he had played tiny roles in a number of films.

Nikhil is working on Karthikeya 2 and 18 Pages. Karthikeya 2 is directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The mystery thriller also features Anupama Parameswaran in the lead role. The movie is backed by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal.

Nikhil has wrapped the shooting of 18 Pages. The action drama, directed by Palnati Surya Pratap, also stars Anupama Parameswaran.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.