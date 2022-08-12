Telugu Actor Pavan Tej Konidela Gets Engaged to Ladylove Megganna, See Pics

Telugu actor Pavan Tej Konidela, who has worked in films like Acharya and Uppena, has slowly been making a special place in the hearts of his fans. Recently, the actor achieved another important milestone in his life. Pavan got engaged to his ladylove, actress Meghanna Kumar on Wednesday, August 10.

Sharing the happy pictures on Instagram, Pavan professed his love for Megganna and called the union, “the beginning of everything".

“Got engaged. I love her and it is the beginning of everything. If I know what love is, it is because of you," captioned the Ee Kathalo Paathralu Kalpitam actor.

Megganna also reshared the pictures and penned a lovely note confessing that she found her “forever" partner.

“Meet My Forever. I Found My Lobster And Got Engaged. My Heart Is Lighter, My Hand Is Heavier! My Whole Heart For My Whole Life To You, My Love," wrote the actress.

Dressed in red, both the actors were seen sporting smiles as Pavan put on the engagement ring on Megganna’s finger. While Pavan donned a scarlet red kurta with golden embroidery, Megganna was seen in a bright red saree with an intricately designed green blouse.

The love birds struck an elegant pose in front of the camera, looking regal from every angle. While Pavan was seated on a chair, his fiance stood beside him. They looked like a royal couple in the picture.

The engagement ceremony was attended by famous South actors like Rajeev Kanakalla, and his wife Suma Kanakalla. Film director Meher Ramesh who was also present on the happy occasion was seen blessing the newly-engaged couple.

Other guests included the actor and former Minister of Culture and Tourism, Chiranjeevi’s wife Surekha Konidala.

The engagement pictures have become the talk of the town, with fans pouring their love, blessings, and congratulatory messages to Pavan and Megganna.

Pavan and Megganna first met on the sets of the film Ee Kathalo Paathralu Kalpitam. They were cast opposite each other in the film. Their love blossomed from the sets of the film itself.

Directed by Abhiram M, Ee Kathalo Paathralu Kalpitam was released on March 19, 2021. The film was the biggest breakthrough for actor Pavan, establishing him as an actor in the Telegu film industry. He played the lead role in this drama.

