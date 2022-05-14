Telugu Actor Pragathi’s Workout Diaries are Giving Major Fitness Goals

Telugu actor Pragati needs no introduction. Even in her 40s, she can give young divas a run for their money. Pragathi boasts of a huge social media following and often treats her fans to her entertaining and oh so stylish posts. Apart from her style quotient, she is a fitness fanatic. She recently gave us a glimpse of her fitness regimen and we must say that we are impressed.

The actor shared on Instagram some of her pictures from a gym session. She can be seen coming straight out of a sweat sesh. Pragathi sported a very chic gym look. She wore a basic white tank top on the top of a grey sports bra and paired it with grey Capri length gym tights. She was also seen wearing workout gloves and sports shoes while goofing around after hustling hard.

Be an example of, “no matter what happens you can start over. You don’t find the willpower, you create it! Thanks, KT Aditya photography for such natural pics," she captioned the post.

Pragathi dance videos on social media sites are also very much appreciated by netizens. From Oo Anatava to Dreamum Wakeupum, her groovy moves leave the fans in awe. Recently, during her workout session, the actor shook a leg to Nucleya, Badshah and Benny Dayal’s number, let’s nacho. Her energy level was hard to match and her expressions served as the cherry on top.

She captioned the post, “Me arriving in heaven after haters thought I was going to hell. Hell yeah."

Meanwhile, Pragathi has appeared in several Telugu shows. She started her career as a model and went on to star in shows like Mamathala Kovela, Aranmanai Kili, Nathicharami, Jyothi and Amma.

