Telugu Actor Priyanka Arul Mohan Shows How to Slay it in an Off-white Saree

Priyanka Arul Mohan is one of the prominent actors in the Telugu film industry. She enjoys a massive fan base and is one of the most followed celebrities on social media. Priyanka has an awe-inspiring social media presence with over 2.5 million followers on Instagram. Priyanka often shares stunning pictures of herself which break the Internet.

On Tuesday, Priyanka shared some gorgeous pictures from the Galatta Awards on her Instagram. In the breathtaking pictures, Priyanka posed in an off-white saree, which had beautiful embroidery.

Priyanka’s post has gone viral with over 500,000 likes on Instagram and thousands of comments from her fans. An Instagram user commented, “Next year you act with thalapathy plz by thalapathy fans". Another one of her fans commented, “It’s a crime madam to look this beautiful".

Priyanka Arul Mohan is the brand ambassador of Tamil Nadu’s famous jewellery brand AVR Swarna Mahal Jewellers. Recently, Priyanka was seen inaugurating AVR Swarna Mahal Jewellers’ new store in Chennai.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Sivakarthikeyan’s next Don. Don’s trailer was released on May 6. Directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi, the film is an entertaining college drama. If we go by trailer, Priyanka is Sivakarthikeyan’s love interest in the movie.

At the trailer launch of the movie, Priyanka Arul Mohan was quoted as saying, “I have got a cute gang for a lifetime while working in this movie. It was more like revisiting my college days. I thank SK Productions and Lyca Productions for making me a part of this project.

“Working with Samuthirakani sir, SJ Suryah has been a great learning experience. I thank Anirudh for his hit album. I thank Shobi master and Lalitha master for such wonderful choreography," she said.

“I thank the fans here for the love and support that have made me have a smooth journey in the industry. Don will be a fun-filled entertainer to watch with families and friends," she concluded

Priyanka Arul Mohan has come a long way in her career since her acting debut in the Telugu film Gang leader.

