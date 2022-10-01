Telugu Actor Prudhvi Raj To Pay Rs 8 Lakh Per Month Maintenance To Wife

A family court in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, has ordered Tollywood comedian Prudhvi Raj to pay Rs 8 lakh every month as maintenance to his wife Srilakshmi. In her petition, Srilakshmi mentioned that the actor used to stay with in-laws in Vijayawada after their marriage and her parents bore all his travel expenses whenever he travelled to Chennai for shooting films.

After their separation, Srilakshmi pleaded before the court that Prudhvi Raj should return the money. Srilakshmi had filed a petition before the family court in 2017. Delivering the judgment, justice U Indira Priyadarshini directed that by the 10th of every month the actor will pay Rs 8 lakh to Srilakshmi.

Srilakshmi hails from Vijayawada and she got married to Prudhvi in 1984. The couple has two children, a boy and a girl. In 2016, the actor allegedly asked his wife to leave his home and she returned to her parents’ place. She moved the family court seeking maintenance in 2017.

Prudhvi Raj is not new to controversies be it his personal life or political ambitions. The actor had joined YSR Congress Party some time back and he was even appointed as party’s state secretary in 2019. Prudhvi Raj was one of the star campaigners in the last assembly election of Andhra Pradesh. Later because of Prudhvi’s controversial comments against the Amaravati farmers, he was suspended from the party. Recently, he left YSRCP and joined Pavan Kalyan’s Jana Sena.

On the work front, Prudhvi Raj has worked in over 100 films in the Telugu industry. He is best known for his dialogue of “30 Years Industry" in the 2002 film Khadgam.

