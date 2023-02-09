Telugu star Ram Charan has set a new record by amassing over 12 million followers on his Instagram. The actor outperforms the record of pan-India star Prabhas and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. Ram Charan made his Instagram debut in July 2019. He dedicated his first Instagram post to his mother. The actor shared a lovely collage on his Instagram profile.

Ram Charan is the son of renowned Telugu actor Chiranjeevi. But he has carved his own niche in the industry with his exceptional acting skills and strenuous efforts.

The actor made his debut with the 2007 film Chirutha. The film was a hit at the box office. After that, he went on to appear in films including Magadheera, Zanjeer, Yevadu, Bruce Lee: The Fighter, Rangasthalam and Acharya.

His last film RRR garnered him many accolades from the audience. The film achieved a fabulous feat by setting a new record at the box office — it became the third highest-grossing Indian film and second highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide.

RRR has now even gained international recognition by joining the Oscars’ nomination race. Recently, the film’s song Naatu-Naatu received the Best Original Song award at the Golden Globe Awards 2023.

He is all set to star in upcoming films including an untitled film with Buchi Babu Sana, Ram Charan16, Ram Charan15, and a film with Gowtham Tinnanuri. Besides this, he also has a cameo role in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Ram Charan is among the highest-paid Telugu film actors. He is the recipient of three Filmfare Awards and two Nandi Awards. Since 2013, he has been featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list. Besides breaking records at the box office, this time, the actor has set a new record on the digital platform as well.

The actor tied the knot with Upasana Kamineni on June 14, 2022, at the Temple Trees Farm House in Hyderabad. She is a businesswoman and vice chairperson of Apollo Life. They also have a pet dog named Rhyme.

