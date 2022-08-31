Telugu Actor Suman Clears The Air on Rumors About His Ill Health

Celebrities are the usual targets of fake news, and we see rumours circulate on the internet of some actor or another. The latest to be on the receiving end of this fake news cycle is veteran Tamil and Telugu actor Suman. Some YouTube channels recently reported that the actor was ill, sparking concerns among his fans. Some portals even went on to say that the actor was no more. While most of these rumours were from unreliable sources, they did cause some panic for a while. However, Suman has now decided to clear the air himself, reassuring his fans that he was fit and fine.

Suman explained that he was doing OK and that he was now in Bangalore for a film shoot. The 63-year-old actor claimed he was preoccupied in Bangalore and had no idea how or why such rumours surfaced. Additionally, he threatened to take harsh action against YouTube channels circulating untrue information regarding his health.

Suman, who has appeared in numerous Tamil and Telugu films, urged his followers in both Telugu-speaking states not to trust the rumours being disseminated on some YouTube channels.

In a career spanning more than four decades, Suman has appeared in more than 150 South Indian films. He primarily acted as the male lead and character actor in Telugu and Tamil films. Additionally, he appeared in a few Kannada and Malayalam movies. He has also appeared in a Bollywood film, Gabbar is Back, starring as the antagonist pit against Akshay Kumar.

