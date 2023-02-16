Telugu actor Suman Talwar, popularly known as Hero Suman, has clocked 45 years in the Indian Cinema today, February 16. He has worked in more than 150 South Indian films. He primarily acted as the male lead and character actor in Telugu and Tamil films. Additionally, he also appeared in Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films. He was also seen as the antagonist in Akshay Kumar’s starrer Gabbar Is Back. As the actor is receiving wishes from his fans and friends, Chiranjeevi has a special message for the actor.

A fan page of the Godfather actor shared a video on Twitter, which is now making rounds on social media about Chiranjeevi giving heaps of praises to Hero Suman on his 45 years.

Advertisement

In the video, the Aacharya actor is heard saying, “Namaste! (Greetings!) My dear brother Suman, I am greatly delighted that you have completed 45 spectacular years in this film industry. And you have acted in films in over 10 different languages. It is a fantastic achievement. It speaks volumes about your commitments as an actor and your versatility. I want to convey my heartiest congratulations on this occasion and wish you many more glorious years, as an actor entertaining millions of audiences as well as your fans too. Stay blessed."

Today to mark the illustrious years, a felicitation ceremony is organised for Suman. Speaking about that the actor shared, “Also, I wish the event being held in Mangaluru on 16th of this month (February 16) to mark your 45 years in the film industry be a huge success. I wish you all the very best. Jai Hind!"

The caption of the post read: “Annayya Chiranjeevi congratulations to actor Suman garu on completing 45 years in films."

Advertisement

On the work front, Chiranjeevi recently appeared in Waltair Veerayya and won the clash at the box office with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy. The film also features Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa, along with Chiranjeevi in lead roles. The film collected Rs 136.04 crores (Rs 232.40 crores gross) at the box office.

He will be next seen in Bhola Shankar, a remake of the Tamil film Vedalam. The storyline of the film revolves around a doting brother who tries to hunt down notorious criminals, who harmed his sister. Helmed by Meher Ramesh, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles. The action drama is slated to hit the theatres on April 14, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here