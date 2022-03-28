Telugu Actor Vaishnavi Gade Gets Engaged. Check Pictures

Well-known Telugu TV face Vaishnavi Gade is now engaged, and the pictures from her engagement are going viral on social media.

In the engagement pictures, Vaishnavi looks stunning in a gorgeous golden pink saree. Her husband also looks handsome in a white shirt black coat and black trousers. The couple looks adorable together. Vaishanvi’s engagement took place on March 26, 2022, in Hyderabad. Her engagement event was attended by many television actors, close friends and family members. And currently, photos related to it are going viral on social media.

Before the engagement, Vaishnavi posted a video on her YouTube channel. She named the video, “My engagement jewellery shopping."

In the video, she enters South India Jewellers with her family for her jewellery shopping. Then she shows glimpses of the shop. And then she tries various jewellery items. After finalising the jewellery, she got ready with the entire set. She looks pretty in the whole attire. The actor looks very much happy and excited in the whole video. This video received 1.2 million views on youtube.

She has also done an “Engagement return gift video" and shared it on her channel. That video has 518,000 views.

She made her fans excited about the special day by sharing the video. Vaishanvi’s Youtube Channel, Vah Vyshanvi, is quite popular as she shares a lot of videos. She has shared 86 videos on her channel so far and has 312k subscribers.

Vaishnavi made her debut with the tv show Pasupu Kumkuma. Currently, she is acting in Star Maa’s Devatha.

