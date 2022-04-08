Telugu Actor Varun Tej Has No Plans To Get Married This Year

Telugu Actor Varun Tej’s latest film Ghani has hit the theatres on April 8. While the actor is busy in promotion of his film his fans are, however, eagerly waiting to know about Varun’s marriage, as recently there were speculations on social media that he will get married soon with his Mister and Antariksham co-star Lavanya Tripathi.

However, during a recent promotion event of the movie the actor rejected all speculations around his marriage. He said that he has no plans to get married this year as he will be busy with several projects.

Earlier, actress Lavanya Tripathi has also dismissed all rumours about her marriage with Varun Tej.

Advertisement

Recently, when Varun’s father and actor-Producer Naga Babu was asked about his son’s marriage plans, he said that it would be entirely his son’s decision and added that Varun could marry anyone of his choice.

Meanwhile, the actor’s much-anticipated film, Ghani, has not lived up to the expectations of the audience and several movie-goers have called it a slow-paced and uninteresting film. However, the critics have lauded Varun Tej’s performance as a boxer and his physical transformation for the film.

https://twitter.com/Rajesh33399/status/1512293337050484738?s=20&t=TiV_JnrKR-yn44Xs56RKWw

The female lead of the movie is played by Saiee Manjrekar while Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra are seen in key roles. Kiran Korrapati has written and directed the movie. Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company have collaborated to bankroll the film. Ghani’s story revolves around a boxer, who hopes to win a medal someday.

Varun Tej will be next seen in Venkatesh starrer F3, which is a sequel to F2: Fun and Frustration. The film is helmed by Anil Ravipudi and will be released under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. It also stars Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 27.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.